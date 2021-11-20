Swanning around: Hilarious photo emerges of garda giving swan directions on Luas tracks

A hilarious photo has emerged of a Dublin garda seemingly giving a swan directions in Dublin city centre.

The photo,was posted by the @gardainfo Twitter account and takes place at the Luas stop on Abbey Street, Dublin 1.

While on patrol as part of operation "citi-swan", Garda Cowen had to instruct this feathery fugitive to "cob" on and get waddling home.



No animals or Gardaí were harmed during this operation. #OperationCitizen



Photo cred @daithigor pic.twitter.com/SAzzsoC0te — Garda Info (@gardainfo) November 20, 2021

The caption reads:

"While on patrol as part of operation ‘city-swan’, garda Cowen had to instruct this feathery fugitive to ‘cob’ on and get waddling home,” the account joked.

"No animals or gardai were harmed during this operation.”

