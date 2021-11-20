| 8.8°C Dublin

Swanning around: Hilarious photo emerges of garda giving swan directions on Luas tracks

A hilarious photo has emerged of a Dublin garda seemingly giving a swan directions in Dublin city centre.

The photo,was posted by the @gardainfo Twitter account and takes place at the Luas stop on Abbey Street, Dublin 1.

The caption reads:

"While on patrol as part of operation ‘city-swan’, garda Cowen had to instruct this feathery fugitive to ‘cob’ on and get waddling home,” the account joked.

"No animals or gardai were harmed during this operation.”

