Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya: ‘People were always smiling in Ireland, we didn’t smile in Belarus at the time’

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya says trips to Ireland as a youngster were an eye-opener for her

Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya has many fond memories of her time in Tipperary. Photo: John Thys/Reuters Expand

Coming to Ireland for the first time in the 1990s made Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya realise that things weren’t normal in her home country.

Aged 12, she tried ketchup and crisps for the first time when she came to Roscrea in Tipperary, as one of the Chernobyl children who were taken in by Irish families for respite during the summer months.

“The gap between life in Belarus and Ireland was very, very deep,” she told the Irish Independent, speaking via video link from Vilnius in Lithuania.

