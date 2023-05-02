Suzanne Jackson set to dish her top tips at first Wealth Summit

Fresh from her stint on RTÉ’s ‘Dancing with the Stars’, Suzanne Jackson has been unveiled as one of the speakers at Ireland’s first-ever Wealth Summit.

The beauty brand entrepreneur will be among the panel of experts speaking about their business ventures at the forthcoming event at Dublin‘s Westin hotel on May 11.

Jackson (38) will be telling attendees about her decade-long journey going from a fashion model to becoming a blogger and then entrepreneur owner of two companies with a combined value of over €7m.

She said she was “delighted” to announce that she would be the only female speaker on the day with Ivan Yates taking on the role of MC at the Summit.

The event is aimed at those looking for advice on growing their businesses or taking their companies to the next level.

Other speakers will include former Ireland soccer star Niall Quinn, alongside entrepreneur Tom Gannon, economist Jim Power, podcaster Gary Fox and Richard Collins of Walfrid Private.

The event is free to attend but people must register in advance at https://thewealthsummit.ie/