'Sustainable neighbourhood' plan would see 1,000 homes built 1km from centre of city
Galway could gain 1,000 homes north of the city centre as part of a major new redevelopment project.
The 20-acre site in Terryland has been assembled by the Land Development Agency (LDA) and Galway City Council from around half a dozen land owners, including the county council and Galway Bay FM.
The LDA said an expert architectural panel led by planner John Martin would complete its review of the site by the end of March.
It says the brownfield site on Sandy Road - about 1km north of Eyre Square - could be the site of "up to 1,000 new homes, together with employment and leisure spaces as part of a new sustainable neighbourhood".
The news for Galway follows a similar announcement earlier this month for Limerick, where an LDA-led redevelopment project could deliver thousands of new homes around that city's main train and bus station.
In both cases, developers envisage a potential mix of public and private property development, covering several niches of the housing market, from social to retail.
Brendan McGrath, chief executive of Galway City Council, said the project would be essential, given the city's expectation that its population will grow by 50pc to 120,000 by 2040.
"Much of this growth will take place in the inner suburbs," Mr McGrath said.
"Sandy Road offers a major regeneration opportunity to build a mixed-tenure urban quarter within 15 minutes' walk of Eyre Square.
"This will enable very high-quality, modern, sustainable, non-car-based urban living."
He said the project would "act as a catalyst for the wider redevelopment of Liosban and the Headford Road area".
A Galway council depot currently occupies part of the site.
LDA chairman John Moran said: "We would like to see a neighbourhood designed for a new way of living, given its proximity to Galway city centre and key transport links."
Irish Independent