'Sustainable neighbourhood' plan would see 1,000 homes built 1km from centre of city

Galway could gain 1,000 homes north of the city centre as part of a major new redevelopment project.

The 20-acre site in Terryland has been assembled by the Land Development Agency (LDA) and Galway City Council from around half a dozen land owners, including the county council and Galway Bay FM.

The LDA said an expert architectural panel led by planner John Martin would complete its review of the site by the end of March.

It says the brownfield site on Sandy Road - about 1km north of Eyre Square - could be the site of "up to 1,000 new homes, together with employment and leisure spaces as part of a new sustainable neighbourhood".

