Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said “sustainable” Covid-19 restrictions could be in place for months until the most vulnerable and healthcare workers are vaccinated.

Mr Vardkar suggested that restrictions are likely to be in place for another “few months” and that they need to be sustainable instead of lifting and re-introducing restrictions as cases rise and fall.

"There will be a case of saying to the Irish people, you know, perhaps we should keep these restrictions in place until such a time as we have protected our healthcare workers and our most vulnerable,” he said on RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland.

"But again, that speaks to a separate issue that if restrictions are going to be in place for a prolonged period, not a few weeks but maybe a few months, they need to be ones that are sustainable.”

Level 5 restrictions have recently been placed on the entire country, with a ban on household visits to come into effect on Friday and a review by cabinet today on the possible closure of non-essential retail.

The government is to review these restrictions on January 12, however, Mr Varadkar said it is unlikely they will be lifted.

He said: “Given that the restrictions are only coming in now, I don’t think we would start to see numbers fall until the first or second week in January, therefore they would not have fallen enough by January 12th.”

He added that in order for current Level 5 restrictions to be lifted they would be looking to see an R number below one and a lower hospital admittance for the virus.

The first 10,000 doses of the vaccine arrived in the country on Saturday, and the Tánaiste has defended the government's timing in the roll-out of beginning to administer it.

He explained that time is being taken to roll it out as they want to ensure that correct training and education procedures were in place.

The Tánaiste added: "Initially it will be slow, the supply of the vaccine is limited of about 40,000 doses a week coming in January. That will allow us to vaccinate maybe 3pc of the population in the first month of the year.”

The first vaccine will be administered tomorrow, December 29, and the Fine Gael leader previously admitted that Ireland is slower than other countries in rolling it out but said "we will catch up”.

Speaking on Newstalk yesterday, he said he wasn’t 100pc sure why the roll-out won’t start until Wednesday, but added: “I’m told it just takes a couple of days to organise things.”

The original start date for the roll-out of the vaccine was Wednesday, however, it has changed to tomorrow and now a hospital will be the first site for administration for the vaccine.

This is because the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) said it would prefer that a healthcare setting was the first place the vaccine was administered after some reports in the UK and US of allergic reactions.

Speaking today, Mr Varadkar said: “Vaccines start tomorrow in some acute hospital settings in Cork, Galway and Dublin with some healthcare staff and long-stay patients.

"It will then be extended over the course of the next few months.”

