Suspicious object found at playing fields used by GAA club

Police have closed Church Road in Castlereagh on the outskirts of Belfast after the discovery of a suspicious object at playing fields used by East Belfast GAA.

Diversions are in place and road users have been advised to seek alternative routes for their journey.

The security alert has impacted on local residents and at least one nearby primary school in the area has been forced to close.

Michael Long – the local Alliance Party councillor for the area – condemned the “sectarian thugs” behind the incident.

"Another suspected device at Henry Jones and Loughview PS is again forced to close,” he posted online.

"The sectarian thugs behind this campaign need to stop. BCC pitches are for everyone. Solidarity with @EastBelfastGAA. Have asked for more security repeatedly.”

More details to follow.