Suspicious object found at playing fields used by GAA club: ‘Concerted effort to intimidate’

Police have closed Church Road in Castlereagh on the outskirts of Belfast after the discovery of a suspicious object at playing fields used by East Belfast GAA.

Diversions are in place and road users have been advised to seek alternative routes for their journey.

The security alert has impacted on local residents and at least one nearby primary school in the area has been forced to close.

Michael Long – the local Alliance Party councillor for the area – condemned the “sectarian thugs” behind the incident.

"Another suspected device at Henry Jones and Loughview PS is again forced to close,” he posted online.

"The sectarian thugs behind this campaign need to stop. BCC pitches are for everyone. Solidarity with @EastBelfastGAA. Have asked for more security repeatedly.”

Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie hit out at what he called “a concerted effort to intimidate” the club.

"It targets men, women and children and is completely unacceptable, disgraceful and counter productive,” he posted.

Sinn Féin MLA Deirdre Hargey highlighted that a few days ago, goalposts at the field were attacked.

She said: “This comes only days after goalposts at this field were attacked in what appears to be a concerted attempt by sinister elements to intimidate both adults and children away from playing sport in a public park.

“Disgraceful incidents like this do not represent the vast majority of people who are focused on moving forward and on the future.”

