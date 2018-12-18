Suspicious device thrown at house linked to Hutch family member

The Army bomb squad were called to a city centre apartment block last night after a suspicious device was thrown at a house linked to a Hutch family member.

The Army bomb squad were called to a city centre apartment block last night after a suspicious device was thrown at a house linked to a Hutch family member.

Gardai were alerted to the scene at around 9.30pm near Dorset Street after an object was thrown at the window of an apartment.

Following initial inquiries at the scene a decision was made to alert the Army EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) Unit.

Members of the Special Detective Unit (SDU) were also made aware of the incident.

The scene of a suspected pipe bomb attack near Dorset Street, Dublin (Photo: Kyran O'Brien)

Independent.ie understands that the home is linked to an innocent female Hutch family member, aged in her 30s, who has no involvement in crime.

However due to the ongoing Dublin feud the woman is considered to be under threat.

The scene of a suspected pipe bomb attack near Dorset Street, Dublin (Photo: Kyran O'Brien)

She is close to Gareth Hutch, who was murdered in May 2016 as part of the ongoing feud which has claimed at least 18 lives.

At this stage Gardai believe a man wearing a black cap and driving a white car was involved in tonight's incident but no arrests have yet been made.

Initially Gardai were told that a brick had been thrown at the property, but further investigations led officers to believe that a pipe bomb was also left at the scene.

Online Editors