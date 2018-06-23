'Suspicious circumstances' surround death of young man in Dublin park

Gardaí are investigating the discovery of a man's body in the Tallaght area of Dublin.

The man, aged in his twenties, was discovered shortly after 6.30am this morning.

The discovery was made at Butler Park off the Cheeverstown Road in Tallaght, Dublin 24. It is understood the circumstances of the man's death are suspicious and the man suffered a violent death.

Gardaí have sealed off the area and the office of the State Pathologist has been notified. The Garda Technical Bureau are now carrying out an examination of the scene.

A local resident in the nearby Rossfield Park described the man as "likeable" and said locals would be devastated to hear he had died. Meanwhile, local Sinn Féin councillor Brendan Ferron said he was "saddened at the thought of this man dying in a park in this day and age."

Gardaí are asking any witnesses or for anyone who was in the park last evening or early this morning to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000.

