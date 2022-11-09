| 8.2°C Dublin

Suspended sentence for Derry woman who removed face mask and coughed on plane passengers

A Derry woman who removed her face mask and coughed over passengers and crew on a plane has avoided being sent to prison.

Sarah McGuire (41) was handed a five-month jail sentence, suspended for two years, by District Judge Nigel Broderick at Antrim Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ballymena. She was also fined £200. 

