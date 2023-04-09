Suspended detective in corruption probe allegedly received thousands of euro to help with eviction

The detective garda who was arrested last month in a corruption probe was allegedly paid a fee of several thousand euro to have a tenant with links to a crime gang evicted from a business premises.

The allegation is central to the criminal investigation into the detective, who is suspected of being part of a Dublin protection racket.

A source said that although the detective was allegedly paid, the eviction did not proceed.

The officer was identified as a suspect by the same team investigating the activities of John ‘Spud’ Murphy. Retired superintendent Murphy is in jail for drugs offences and remains under investigation over his alleged links to the Hutch gang.

He is alleged to have referred businesspeople in difficulties to the detective who was arrested last month.

The officer worked in the Special Detective Unit, which investigates organised crime and terrorism.

When he was arrested at his home, gardaí found €40,000 in cash and rounds of ammunition. He is understood to have denied any wrongdoing.

As a detective, he was licensed to carry a firearm, and sources said he also justified having the cash in his house. He has been suspended, and a file will go soon to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The investigation into Murphy has uncovered an extensive network of his connections that ranged from serving gardaí to business owners and organised criminals.

Two serving gardaí were suspended on suspicion of passing information to Murphy unwittingly or otherwise. They have not been charged with any offences.

Businesspeople to whom Murphy offered security and dispute-resolution services have also been approached by gardaí. One property source told the Sunday Independent Murphy was known to provide such services to businesses in difficulty over tenancy and land access disputes.

Murphy, whose father and brother were garda officers, rose to the rank of superintendent, and in 2010 celebrated with a function at the Aviva Stadium attended by several celebrities.

According to evidence given at his sentencing hearing, he had embarked on several failed business ventures and had “the opposite” of the Midas touch.

He racked up debts of €850,000 after investing €300,000 in taxi plates just before deregulation. He had a loan of €700,000, credit union loans of €14,000 and credit card debts of €12,000. He had borrowed €129,000 from friends, his son and his brother.

By the time of his arrest in 2021, Murphy was a functioning alcoholic.

​He came to garda attention after the Regency Hotel attack that resulted in the shooting dead of David Byrne and the murderous feud between the Kinahan and Hutch crime gangs.

Confidential information about the investigation began appearing on social media, and gardaí suspected it was being leaked to the Hutch gang.

They identified a document that had been printed off the Pulse system that led them to Murphy.

In September 2021, gardaí raided his home, expecting to seize documents and phones, but they found €47,000 in cash and a huge haul of cannabis stashed in his car, in a coal bunker and in a wardrobe in a bedroom.

Murphy pleaded guilty to having €260,000 worth of drugs and is serving a six-year sentence in the Midlands Prison.

The National Bureau of Criminal Investigations continues to investigate whether he passed information to Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch.