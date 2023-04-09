| 8.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Suspended detective in corruption probe allegedly received thousands of euro to help with eviction

Retired officer John 'Spud' Murphy is in prison for drugs offences. Expand

Close

Retired officer John 'Spud' Murphy is in prison for drugs offences.

Retired officer John 'Spud' Murphy is in prison for drugs offences.

Retired officer John 'Spud' Murphy is in prison for drugs offences.

Maeve Sheehan

The detective garda who was arrested last month in a corruption probe was allegedly paid a fee of several thousand euro to have a tenant with links to a crime gang evicted from a business premises.

The allegation is central to the criminal investigation into the detective, who is suspected of being part of a Dublin protection racket.

Related topics

Most Watched

Privacy