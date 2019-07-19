Suspected wallaby or 'small kangaroo' spotted on the loose in Cork

A suspected wallaby or small kangaroo has been spotted on the loose in Co Cork.

The bizarre site was shared on Facebook by Christy Smith from Carlow, whose father spotted the marsupial while driving to work.

The wallaby is native to New Guinea, while the kangaroo is native to Australia.

The creature was seen in Red Hill, near Macroom in North Cork.

In a Facebook post, Christy said:

"If you’re going over the Red Hill this morning going to Cork, mind out for ‘skip’ in the middle of the road. My da recorded it going to work."

A spokesperson for the gardai confirmed they are aware of the incident.

"Gardaí in Fermoy are aware of alleged sightings of a kangaroo in the area and are liaising with local authorities in relation to this matter."

Fota Wildlife Park told Independent.ie "no animal is missing or unaccounted for at Fota Wildlife Park".

Independent.ie have contacted animal sanctuaries in the locality for comment.

It is understood the pouched creature may be a wallaby as it is a much smaller marsupial than a kangaroo. A wallaby's coat is also usually a lighter colour, with at least two to three different colours.

