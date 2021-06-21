Suspected outbreak of Delta Covid-19 variant in Athlone

People socialising in the town on June 11 have been urged to seek a test.

The Department of Health is investigating a suspected outbreak of the Delta variant of Covid-19 in Athlone, Co Westmeath.

The Delta variant, which was first identified in India, has not yet been officially confirmed in the midlands town.

The HSE is advising people who were socialising in Athlone on June 11, and who may have been exposed, to attend a Covid-19 test centre, which can be booked online.

A statement from the HSE said it is not yet clear how transmission occurred, but the cases are associated with people socialising by the river on the west side on that date.

The statement said there have been reports of house parties taking place that night, and it may be that social distancing advice was not adhered to.

It added: “The Delta variant is very transmissible, and those who are not fully vaccinated may be at risk of infection. Those who are particularly vulnerable need to continue to protect themselves against Covid-19 until they have been fully vaccinated.”

“If you have symptoms, please contact your GP, do not go to work, restrict your movements, and arrange a Covid-19 test. Covid-19 symptoms can be as mild as a runny nose so please be very vigilant”, said the statement.