Suspected hit-and-run: Teenage girl 'critical' as gardai seek info on 'light-coloured saloon'

A TEENAGE girl is fighting for her life after a suspected hit-an-run as she walked home in the early hours of Saturday morning.

A TEENAGE girl is fighting for her life after a suspected hit-an-run as she walked home in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses after the incident at 3.50am in Kilcoole, Co. Wicklow when the young woman was hit by a car.

It is understood she was making her way home when she was struck. Gardai have described the vehicle as a light-coloured saloon type car, possibly silver . It travelled northbound through Kilcoole village at 3.45am from the direction of Newtownmountkennedy towards the Greystones and Eden Gate area.

The young girl was brought to Beaumont Hospital with life threatening injuries, and remains in a critical condition. A spokesperson for the gardaí said they are “investigating a suspected hit-and-run road traffic collision”.

“A 17-year-old female was seriously injured and has been removed to Beaumont Hospital. “The stretch of road was closed for a time to facilitate an examination by Garda forensic collision investigators but has since reopened.”

Local councillor Tom Fortune said it was “a terrible thing” to happen to the Kilcoole area. “The family are known locally and people here are really shocked. We’re all thinking of the poor girl and her family.

“It really is a terrible thing to happen to the community. She’s still in hospital and we can only hope everything turns out alright.”

Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact Bray Garda Station on 01-666 5300, the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or their local Garda Station.

Online Editors