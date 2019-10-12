Suspected gunman's 48-hour rampage was 'utter lunacy' - gardaí

Gardai have reacted with "relief" that a manhunt for a criminal which lasted for almost 48 hours has come to an end without someone being killed or seriously injured.

Gardai have reacted with "relief" that a manhunt for a criminal which lasted for almost 48 hours has come to an end without someone being killed or seriously injured.

The career criminal remained in custody at Drogheda Garda Station last night after being arrested in the Hackballscross area of Co Louth at 6.15am yesterday.

He had been the subject of a massive manhunt on both sides of the Border since he was suspected of firing a number of shots at a woman's home in the Ardee area of Co Louth as part of a bitter domestic dispute at 7am on Wednesday.

During some of the incidents while the manhunt was ongoing, the criminal is suspected of driving at speeds of up to 180kph on minor roads in a bid to escape from gardai.

Sources said that his "crazy driving" led officers to abandon efforts to pursue him as it would have put the safety of the public and gardai at "grave risk".

During the manic 48-hour period, the suspect changed cars three times and on Thursday night he rammed a garda patrol car in the Inniskeen area of Co Monaghan.

A number of hours later, officers recovered this vehicle burnt out near Kells, Co Meath, and found a gun in this car.

By the time he was arrested in Co Louth yesterday, the suspect was driving another vehicle.

"What happened here was utter lunacy and a major garda operation had to be put in place," a senior source told the Herald.

"It is a major relief that someone was not killed. There were fears that he was prepared to shoot at gardai or members of the public during this crazy rampage which involved very dangerous driving."

His eventual arrest followed what gardai called an "intense" operation in the area, involving uniformed and plain-clothes gardai from Louth garda divisions, supported by the Regional Armed Support Unit and national units.

The operation also included cross-border co-operation with the PSNI.

Speaking yesterday at Drogheda Garda Station, Chief Superintendent Christy Mangan expressed his thanks to the public and community in Co Louth for their assistance and ongoing support.

Chief Supt Mangan also expressed his gratitude to his colleagues in Louth division, saying that the operation once again demonstrated their support and ongoing dedication to keeping the people of Louth safe.

The manhunt started on Wednesday after shots were fired in the Arthurstown area of Ardee.

Following a dispute with his partner, the Louth criminal opened fire on her home.

He was only recently released from jail recently for a serious crime involving a stolen car.

He was jailed for three years for that offence. The criminal is well-known to local gardai.

On Wednesday, gardai appealed for information about the car that the suspect was originally travelling in.

The car in question was an 11 WW-registered silver Toyota Avensis.

Gardai advised members of the public not to approach the car if they saw it.

On Wednesday, officers warned in a statement: "Gardai would advise members of the public not to approach this vehicle but to report any sightings or information to gardai by calling the emergency lines on 999 or 112, Drogheda Garda Station on 041 987 4200 or the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111."

The suspect is known for involvement in organised car theft, as well as burglary and other offences.

He also has links to a major Co Meath-based drugs network but is not classified as a drugs trafficker himself.

The original shooting incident is not linked to the ongoing feud in nearby Drogheda which has led to one murder and dozens of serious crime incidents.

The suspect being questioned last night has numerous previous convictions.

At one stage he appeared in court accused of asking a garda to access the force's computer system so he could find out what information officers had about him.

Online Editors