A former British Army soldier who was arrested after a foiled suspected hit on the brother of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch is fighting for his life following a prison overdose.

Suspect in foiled Hutch hit fighting for life after being found unconscious in cell

Independent.ie has learned that Robert Brown (35), who is charged with firearms offences connected to the Hutch-

Kinahan feud, is in a critical condition in hospital after being found unconscious in his cell yesterday.

The Dubliner was rushed to the Mater Hospital after being discovered by a prison officer at around 10am in his cell at Mountjoy Prison.

Patsy Hutch was the target of a foiled hit on his life

He is being held on remand as he awaits trial for possession of firearms and ammunition.

Brown and three other men were arrested after heavily armed gardai swooped on a suspected hit team who were on their way to target Patsy Hutch, the brother of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch, in Dublin’s north inner city earlier this year.

A source told the Herald that Brown was found unresponsive and on his own in his cell on the prison’s B-Wing.

Mountjoy officials believe he overdosed on heroin and do not suspect any foul play at this stage.

“There was no alert by anyone nearby in their cell. A prison officer came across him,” a source said last night.

“A doctor and ambulance paramedics worked on him for some time before he was brought to hospital.

“The outlook isn’t great at the moment and Brown is still in a very serious condition.”

Brown previously served in the British Army and it is understood that he went on tours of Afghanistan and Iraq.

A spokesman for the Irish Prison Service confirmed that an inmate was taken to the Mater Hospital yesterday morning.

Brown and three other men were arrested in March following a lengthy surveillance operation that was carried out by officers from the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau.

Detectives believe a Kinahan cartel hit team were about to target Patsy Hutch when they were intercepted by members of the Emergency Response Unit.

The foiled suspected hit is one of more than 50 life-saving interventions by gardai since the outbreak of the Hutch-Kinahan feud.

On the morning of the operation, the property of a distant Hutch relative was damaged in an incident that gardai believe was an attempt by the hit team to lure Patsy Hutch out of his home on Champions Avenue.

Days later, Brown, of Phibs- borough Road, Dublin 7, appeared before Dublin District Court, charged in connection with the bust.

He faces charges for the unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition at Belmont Apartments, Gardiner Street, Dublin 1, on March 10.

It is alleged that Brown, along with two other men, was in possession of a sub-machine gun, a .38 revolver and two pistols as well as 42 rounds of various ammunition.

Brown was also charged with possession of a stolen car at the same location.

At the initial hearing at Dublin District Court in March, Det Gda Ian Pemberton gave details of arresting Brown and said he replied “Not guilty” to the charges.

Since being charged, Brown has been on remand at Mountjoy awaiting trial.

