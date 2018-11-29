The driver suspected of injuring a garda and killing an innocent man in Castleblayney, Co Monaghan, was "wanted" in relation to another hit-and-run charge.

Suspect in fatal crash 'on run for eight years' following alleged hit-and-run on garda

Gardaí are investigating after father-of-two Stephen Marron (47) was killed when an out-of-control Audi A6 crashed into his stationary vehicle as he was parked on Main Street in Castleblayney at 11.23pm on Tuesday.

In a bizarre twist it emerged that the man arrested in relation to the incident was suspected of being involved in another car crash with the same garda in 2010.

A 34-year-old man from Co Armagh was last night being questioned in relation to the horror smash that killed local man Mr Marron and left Gda Michael Devlin (31) hospitalised with serious injuries.

A bench warrant was in place for the arrest of the man since January 2011, when he failed to show up at a district court in Co Monaghan in relation to a terrifying incident that happened on November 20, 2010.

In the course of the hit-and-run eight years ago, Gda Devlin was injured when a car collided with his patrol vehicle at Latlorcan, Co Monaghan.

The driver then left the scene but was arrested nearby on suspicion of drink driving and driving without insurance. The suspect was charged and failed to appear in court on a second hearing.

Then on Tuesday night - eight years and one week after that incident - the suspect arrived in Castleblayney garda station on an unrelated issue.

He was recognised by Gda Devlin, who is not stationed there but based at Monaghan garda station. The suspect then left the station and the garda followed him.

When he tried to leave, Gda Devlin tried to stop the car but was dragged from the station to the Main Street around 500m away. One source said Gda Devlin was "hanging on for dear life".

The highly respected officer had only been in Castleblayney station because he had earlier been involved in a separate drink driving arrest.

"He would not normally be there but when he was, of course he recognised the suspect when this individual arrived in the station," a source told Independent.ie.

"It was the same man who was charged with reckless driving over eight years ago."

Video footage obtained by the Irish Independent shows the Audi car driving onto the Main Street at 11.21pm.

As the car turns onto the street, the driver side door swings open, but closes before the car starts veering towards the Blue Skoda Octavia. The Audi appears to pick up speed right before impact with Mr Marron's car, smashing into the rear.

Mr Marron's Skoda crashes into a pole and is turned 90 degrees while the Audi continues for several more metres before coming to a stop.

As two Garda cars respond to the scene, the 34-year-old driver steps out of the car and puts his hand into his pocket, before raising his arms.

Gda Devlin can be seen staggering from the passenger side of the car, and collapses before being helped by a passer-by.

Tributes have been paid to Mr Marron, who has been remembered as a "loving, devoted husband and father"

Mr Marron was in his car because he worked as a delivery driver for a local takeaway.

Mr Marron was an assistant sacristan at St Mary’s Church in Castleblayney and St Patrick’s Church, Oram. He was described in a statement from the parish as “a devoted member of the wider Castleblayney community, particularly through sports organisations.

Above all, Stephen was a loving and devoted husband and father, a son, brother, and a good friend to many”.

Canon Shane McCaughey, said: “Stephen was the go-to man for everyone in the community of Muckno parish.

Stephen bore witness to his faith through the generosity and kindness that he showed to all who were in any kind of need.”

Brendan Tavey, who owns a business on Main Street, said, “The town is very, very shocked at this. He was just a local man doing his job. He is married with two children and his family are decent and respectable people.”

Kevin Mullen, whose CCTV captured the crash, said, “I was talking to him and his wee girl yesterday down in Lidl. I met him at the till. We spoke and he was joking about different bits and pieces.”

Councillor Aidan Campbell said: “I want to pay tribute to him and sympathise with his family. The whole town is in shock, it is just numb.”

The Main Street remained sealed-off yesterday to facilitate Garda forensic and Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission examinations.

The GRA representative for Cavan/Monaghan, James Morrisroe said: "We wish our injured colleague a speedy recovery from his injuries.

"Our thoughts and prayers are also with the family of the deceased."

