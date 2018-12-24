Suspect held over KBC Bank attack has Kinahan gang links

A criminal closely linked to the Kinahan cartel has been arrested by gardaí investigating an arson attack on the KBC Bank headquarters.

The Dublin city centre office was targeted last Thursday night, with a rock and accelerant thrown through a window.

The attack followed a week of tensions over an eviction in Strokestown, Co Roscommon.

KBC management has said that it will increase security measures for its staff.

Detectives from Pearse Street, who are investigating the arson attack on the bank's Sandwith Street headquarters, arrested a 26-year-old man in the capital on Saturday.

He was detained by armed officers and quizzed under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act. The man can be held for a period over 24 hours.

The arson suspect is well-known to gardaí and has been investigated for crimes linked to the Hutch-Kinahan feud.

Gardaí are probing if the criminal was offered cash to carry out the attack on the KBC Bank and are following a number of lines of inquiry.

The 26-year-old, who is from Dublin's north inner city, has more than 100 convictions and is currently before the courts facing serious charges.

He has been arrested and quizzed over two suspected foiled murder bids directly linked to the Hutch/Kinahan feud.

On March 15 this year, he was arrested in Wexford by detectives, who suspected that a member of the Hutch family was about to be shot.

Just a few weeks later, on March 30, he was one of four people arrested in Dublin by members of the Emergency Response Unit (ERU).

Two loaded firearms were recovered and detectives believed that there had been an imminent threat to life before they intervened.

The Kinahan associate was quizzed over the arson attack was expected to be released last night.

Gardaí said they were investigating a criminal damage incident at around 11.15pm on Thursday.

Dublin Fire Brigade attended the scene and put out a fire in the lobby of the premises. Windows were also damaged in the incident.

Over the weekend, two further attacks were carried out on KBC Bank branches in Dundrum and Swords.

Gardaí are probing if the attacks on the banks are connected and are part of an orchestrated effort, or if they were carried out by individuals who are not connected to each other.

In the wake of the damage done to its headquarters, KBC Bank said that it was increasing security measures.

Irish Independent