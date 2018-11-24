A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of Irish charity worker John Curran at his South Africa apartment earlier this month.

Suspect arrested in connection with murder of Irishman John Curran

Western Cape Police said a 24-year-old man was arrested last night and is expected to appear in court on Monday.

A police spokeswoman confirmed to Independent.ie the suspect arrested is the same man who appeared in CCTV images previously circulated by the South African Police Service.

Mr Curran (60) was found with multiple stab wounds at his apartment in Buitengracht Street, Cape Town on November 7.

A memorial service in memory of John Curran takes place in Trinity College. Picture credit; Damien Eagers / INM

On Friday night, a memorial service was held for the charity worker at Trinity College Dublin.

He was described as a loving father and grandfather who would do anything for his kids.

Mr Curran previously lived in Churchtown, south Dublin, where he worked as a principal, before moving to South Africa to work with the Mellon Educate charity.

Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula thanks investigators for their dedication "to bring the perpetrators to justice".

The suspect will appear in the Cape Town Magistrates’ Court on Monday, November 26 where he is facing a charge of murder.

More to follow...

Online Editors