Sushi takeaways run from bedroom for five months advertised on social media

Three unregistered sushi takeaways run from the bedroom of a suburban house had advertised on Facebook and Instagram.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) slapped closure notices on the three online food businesses after they were found to pose “a grave and immediate danger” to consumer health.

The closure orders were served on Johnathan Barbosa in respect of Koi Sushi takeaway, Bruno Barbosa in respect of Nagoya Sushi and Paulo Ricardo Barbosa in respect of Kyoto Sushi, all with an address at the same suburban house on Shanvarna Road, Santry, Dublin 9.

Kyoto Sushi was heavily marketed through an Instagram account with 1,074 followers.

Both Koi and Kyoyo Sushi have active Facebook pages and websites.

Kyoto Sushi’s bedroom-based raw fish food production facility, was, as recently as October 22, offering a Thursday special of 41 pieces of sushi, including raw Sashimi salmon, for €29.

When contacted by the Irish Independent a woman who answered the listed phone number declined to comment.

“The owners at the moment are busy actually. They can’t speak to anybody,” she said.

It is thought the businesses were in operation for at least five months before they were forced to close.

Kyoto Sushi was promoted on Instagram by a lifestyle blogger with over 14,700 followers.

In video messages uploaded on Instagram, she said: “I am buzzing today I am going to get a Japanese today after work. It should be really good. Literally, I have been looking forward to it all week.”

In another video, she said: “Can we actually take a minute to appreciate this delivery I am just after getting in. Thanks a million Kyoto for sending it to me. It looks yummie. I can’t wait.”

Dr Pamela Byrne, chief executive of the FSAI expressed particular concern at the conditions in which the high-risk sushi products were being stored in.

She said the conditions in which the sushi takeaways were operating in “posed a grave and immediate danger” to consumer health.

“Running a food business that has not been registered and is therefore, not supervised is totally unacceptable and poses a very serious risk to consumers’ health.

“In these instances, the unregistered businesses were producing sushi without any hygiene or temperature controls.

“Sushi is a very high-risk product because it contains raw fish which must be kept chilled to reduce the growth of dangerous bacteria.

“It can also contain cooked rice, which is a ready-to-eat product that must be kept chilled.

“In these instances, the absence of a food safety management system, no monitoring of the cold chain and no evidence of traceability of raw ingredients posed a grave and immediate danger to consumer health,” she said.

The FSAI closure orders on the premises detail how the food was being produced, processed and distributed in an unsatisfactory and unclean environment.

There was an absence of safe practice when handling raw fish and cooked rice, it says, with the order noting a lack of access to hand- washing facilities in the ‘food prep’ area.

There was also no access to hot water, which posed “a serious risk to public health.”

