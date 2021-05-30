Susan Keogh quits Newstalk as it’s ‘time for me to move on’

Broadcaster Susan Keogh has announced she’s quitting Newstalk after 11 years working for Communicorp.

The well-known presenter, who fronted her final Newstalk Breakfast show this morning, has said that “the time has come for me to move on” from her hour-long weekend slot.

The former Today FM journalist said that during her time working at the company, she has been “afforded huge opportunity and made friends for life.”

“I love radio. I love news. And I love stories. But I think we’ve all been changed by the events of the pat 15 months. I certainly have. There’s more I want to do and life is short!” she said.

“I may return to radio when the time is right but for now, I just want to say, ‘thank you.’”

Read More

She expressed her gratitude to producer Stephen Jordan for “understanding the sharing the ambition I’ve always had for the show.”

She also thanked those journalists, politicians and experts who forfeited their weekend mornings in bed to join her on the airwaves as well as the “ordinary people who shared their extraordinary experiences.”

“These people often go public with their stories in an effort to better the society we live in or to help someone else in a similar situation,” she said.

“They often pay a big personal price in doing so and their courage will stay with me forever. Finally, the intimacy of radio is unrivalled in my view so to those of you who allowed me into your cars or your kitchens, or who brought me on your walk, thank you and the privilege has always been mine.

“Nothing changes if nothing changes so for me, it’s time to take and leap and see where I land. Better days are coming for all of us.”

The broadcaster told Independent.ie: "Im going to see where the road takes me. I would love a return to radio but it would have to be the right fit, the type of thing that I'm passionate about, so we'll see what happens.

"I'll keep up my TV bits and I've a few freelance stuff on for the summer. I want to let them dust settle on the announcement for a while."

She was inundated with messages after making her announcement on Twitter this morning as people wished her all the best in the future.

The Kildare-based journalist collaborated on a book with Martina Cox that was published last year and detailed Sean Cox’s harrowing assault outside Liverpool’s Anfield stadium in 2018.

Entitled With Hope In Your Heart, it included a foreword from Jurgen Klopp and followed his health struggles following the attack.

An IMRO gold-medal winner in 2020, she first started off her career as a communications graduate in Kildare station KFM before moving on to start in Communicorp 11 years ago.

A mother to daughter Faith (9), she lives in Kildare’s Ballysax with her presenter husband Stephen Keogh.