Survivors tried in vain to save man (26) whose car plunged into canal

A 26-year-old man died after the car in which he was travelling plunged into a canal in Cavan.

The man was named locally last night as Daniel Grimes, from Kilteel, Co Kildare.

He was in the car with two other men when it entered the canal at Woodford River, near the Ballyheady Bridge, on the Ballinamore to Ballyconnell Road.

The body of Mr Grimes was recovered from the water, and gardaí said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident occurred on Saturday at around 6.30pm, around 3km from the bridge.

The two other men, aged in their 20s, who were in the car managed to escape uninjured.

However, one of the men was taken to Cavan General Hospital as a precaution.

It is believed that they tried to help save Mr Grimes after the car entered the water.

The incident happened at the end of an unmapped road.

The men may have been visiting a family who lived near to where the accident occurred.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene after they received reports that the car had entered the water with passengers.

Investigations are continuing, and work was under way yesterday to retrieve the car from the water.

Gardaí are trying to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

A technical examination of the scene has been carried out and the road is closed to traffic with local diversions in place.

Garda forensic collision investigators have been carrying out examinations as part of the probe.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, one person was airlifted to hospital following a road traffic collision in Co Clare yesterday afternoon.

The two-car head-on crash happened at around 12.30pm at Rineen on the N67 Miltown Malbay to Lahinch road.

Two ambulances responded to the incident along with gardaí and two units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Ennistymon station.

A number of people were assessed at the scene by National Ambulance Service paramedics, which included an advanced paramedic.

However, just one man was reported to have suffered serious injuries.

It was decided that he should be airlifted to hospital rather than travel more than 90 minutes by road to University Hospital Galway.

The man is understood to have suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.

The HSE/Irish Air Corps Emergency Aeromedical Service (EAS) air ambulance was dispatched to Lahinch, just a few kilometres from the scene.

The injured man was then transported by road ambulance to meet the helicopter, before he was flown to UHG for treatment.

Gardaí from Ennistymon are investigating the cause of the collision.

