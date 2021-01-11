Survivors of mother and baby homes to be compensated in restorative justice scheme

The site of a mass grave for children who died in the Tuam mother and baby home, Galway. Photo: PA Wire

Thousands of survivors of mother and baby homes are to be awarded compensation through inclusion in a restorative justice scheme.

The widening of redress comes as a five-year Commission of Investigation will formally find that 9,000 children died in 18 institutions from the foundation of the State to almost the end of the last century.

The mortality rate of up to 16pc in the homes was quadruple that of the general population. In 1950, for instance, the infant mortality rate was just 4pc for society as a whole.

But the commission report is unable to provide many answers, citing an absence of admissions and a dearth of information or evidence.

One in every seven babies born in 14 religious-run mother and baby homes and four State homes died, the report finds.

The Government will now come under pressure to investigate any and all remaining homes or institutions, and to carry out wide-ranging archaeological studies to see whether the scandal at the Tuam mother and baby home, where the remains of 800 infants were interred near a septic tank, is replicated elsewhere.

The report corroborates that babies were effectively sold by some religious orders, with adoptive American parents asked to pay fees and encouraged to make donations.

There are suggestions of possible collusion in the falsification of birth certs in a number of cases, with one source claiming that the number of babies adopted by American couples may have reached the thousands.

Cabinet will tomorrow discuss the 4,000-page report, said by the Taoiseach to make “harrowing” reading, with a formal State apology to be delivered in the Dáil on Wednesday.

Some first-hand reports reveal that nuns taunted some women in childbirth, saying they enjoyed themselves nine months ago and deserved the pain now.

The five-year investigation is expected to provide groundbreaking new information as to what really happened in homes like Tuam in Galway, Bessborough, in Cork, St Patrick’s Pelletstown on the Navan Road in Dublin, and many others.

The Government will immediately respond with plans for a memorial and remembrance centre, and by fast-tracking a new Adoption and Tracing Bill through the Oireachtas.

“Ireland needs to take a lesson from what our German friends did after the fall of the Berlin Wall when they opened up the Stasi files,” said former Tánaiste Joan Burton, who was adopted as a two-year-old while at the Sisters of Charity baby home at Temple Hill in Blackrock, Co Dublin.

She was repeatedly frustrated in attempts to contact her birth mother.

Ms Burton said all files must now be opened up “to historians and researchers and the people and families directly affected”, reviving memories of a major row over the retention of redress scheme records and oral testimonies last year.

She told her embattled successor as TD for Dublin West, the Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman: “We need to know the number of mothers who gave birth, how many children were born and how many died. Children died like flies in those institutions.”

She added: “We need to know the history of the adoption trade between Ireland and America, after the Second World War, and what money changed hands. The role of money – offerings and donations seems to have been significant.”

There are many adoption societies and institutions not covered by the commission report, including some of the biggest like St Patrick’s Guild and the Catholic Protection and Rescue Society, she said.

“Then there are the baby homes like Temple Hill in Blackrock, Co Dublin, run by the Irish Sisters of Charity which are not covered by the report.

" There were also private nursing homes from which babies were adopted – we need a history of such institutions. We need a follow-up report to cover all the remaining institutions.”

Baby homes, as the name suggests, did not include mothers, but took their offspring – often being described as “orphanages” although they did not contain orphans.

Counselling services are being made available to survivors to help them cope with the reawakened trauma that will come with the official publication of the commission's report tomorrow.

