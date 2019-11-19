Survivor of pier tragedy tells victim's family of final moments as car sank

The man who escaped from a sinking car which claimed the life of another young man off Co Donegal has told the dead man's family of his last tragic moments.

Lee Early (26) drowned when his car slid off Poolawaddy Pier on Arranmore Island into freezing waters just after 5am on Sunday.

A second man who was in the car managed to escape from the vehicle and swim to safety.

This man was able to pinpoint the exact location of the car before it was swept out to sea.

