Surveying Ireland’s best law firms — the 2023 list

The survey will be until Friday, May 20

The Sunday Independent survey with Statista, identifying the country’s leading legal practices, is now under way.

Ireland’s Best Law Firms 2023 follows on from the inaugural survey, which was published as a supplement and on Independent.ie last November.

Ireland’s Best Law Firms 2023 follows on from the inaugural survey, which was published as a supplement and on Independent.ie last November.

Clients and peers can participate and recommend law firms they know and appreciate. Recommendations can be made in more than 20 legal categories. The survey will be accessible online until Friday, May 20, via www.statista.com/page/best-law-firms-ireland. Participation is free and recommendations will be treated anonymously.

“More than 1,000 legal professionals took part in what was a very comprehensive survey last year and we’re expecting more again to participate this time. We’ll be bringing our readers the results of the survey later in the year,” Alan English, editor of the Sunday Independent, said.

“Statista operates to the highest international standards and this is the second year of our collaboration.

“The latest edition of our Ireland’s Best Employers survey will be published in May, in a special supplement.”

“We are delighted and proud that the Sunday Independent is partnering again on Ireland’s Best Law Firms,” Thomas Clark, partner at Statista, said. “We’re very confident that this second major survey will build on the success of the first.”

The publication of the best law firms by categories is planned for early October, both in the print edition of the Sunday Independent and on independent.ie.

Legal firms that make it into the “best of” in a category will also get the opportunity to obtain a licence to use an official seal created for this project.

Statista is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, and as well as collaborating on tailor-made research projects operates one of the world’s biggest portals on statistics and forecasts, statista.com.