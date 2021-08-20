Survey: Has the pandemic affected your engagement with the arts?  

Has the pandemic affected your engagement with the arts? And how do you feel about live and online arts events?

Newsbrands Ireland have teamed up with the Arts Council to encourage engagement with the arts as Ireland emerges from the pandemic.

Almost half of professional artists have considered abandoning their career in the arts over the last year, revealed a recent report by the Arts Council.

The Impact of the Covid Crises and Budget Submission for 2022 revealed that 70pc of artists considered leaving the profession due to a lack of income and financial pressures.

The report also highlighted that 48pc of artists said the financial impact of the Covid crisis had been “severe”.

Speaking about the partnership with the Arts Council, Ann Marie Lenihan, CEO of Newsbrands Ireland said: “We are delighted to support the Arts Council in this exciting campaign through our print and digital news platforms.

“Our member news publishers collectively reach 2.8 million engaged readers every week, providing the perfect medium for reaching arts lovers.

“Culture, arts, and entertainment journalism is at the heart of what news publishers do and is often the first port of call for people seeking credible information about the arts.”

While Maureen Kennelly, Director of the Arts Council said: “The arts sector has had a tough pandemic with most venues shuttered, live performances cancelled and many performers out of work.”

“The live, in-person experience is at the heart of what many of arts organisations offer so this virus was particularly cruel in that respect.

“Now that the vaccination programme is rolling out and activity in the arts sector is starting to crank up, we want to encourage a re-engagement with the many arts lovers and fans around the country.

“We wanted to use this campaign to boost the promotional activities of our many client organisations. This partnership with NewsBrands Ireland was the ideal opportunity”.

As part of the campaign a survey is being undertaken by RAM, an international research company, who measure advertising effectiveness and engagement. The results will be used to understand how the public feel about live and online arts events and whether the pandemic has affected their engagement with the arts.

You can take part at https://www.mediahuis.ie/arts-council-survey/