Surgeries and appointments cancelled as hospitals fear they will run out of critical-care beds

HSE chief executive Paul Reid said he expects to make an agreement with private hospitals to help ease the burden of care. Photo: Frank McGrath

Thousands of patients are having surgeries and clinic appointments cancelled as hospitals are in danger of running out of critical-care beds for people who are seriously ill with Covid-19.

Hospitals are at risk of struggling with between 1,500 and 2,500 Covid-19 patients by mid-January with potentially between 200 and 400 in intensive care.

There are just 286 fully staffed intensive-care beds.

A spokeswoman for the HSE said critical-care surge plans are in place if demand exceeds this, “but with the knowledge that this affects the standards of care for all critical care patients and that this has an outcome impact, particularly beyond 350 beds”.

She said: ”As such, it is their advice that, where possible, demand should be controlled so as not to exceed capacity.”

The number of Covid-19 patients admitted to hospital rose again yesterday to 776 with 70 in intensive care.

There was a jump of 92 hospitalisations in 24 hours.

University Hospital Galway is having to cancel all but very urgent time-critical surgery for two weeks.

It will also be postponing outpatient clinics and some will be conducted virtually.

There are fears the impact of the cancellations across so many hospitals will lead to more unnecessary delayed diagnoses and serious illness among patients with non-Covid conditions.

Although urgent care is being prioritised, there are concerns that some patients may deteriorate.

HSE chief Paul Reid said yesterday he expected to come to an agreement with private hospitals to take on some public hospital care later this week.

He described the impact on hospital intensive care as one of “high and extreme risk”.

Around 3,000 staff are out due to Covid-19, either as a result of infection or because they are a close contact, and this is adding to the pressures.

It means that staff are having to redeployed from one part of a hospital to another.

Some staff who are close contacts and do not have symptoms are being asked to work, although they have to undergo regular testing.

Liam Woods, HSE National Director of Acute Hospitals, said: “We are introducing curtailments in non-essential services in adult hospitals in order to cope with increasing Covid-19 admissions.

“This will be subject to ongoing review. In the event of emergency, attend an emergency department as usual and if you have any concerns regarding your health, Covid or non-Covid related, always contact your GP in the first instance.”

Meanwhile, GPs have been advised to limit footfall to their surgeries while maintaining essential services such as childhood vaccination and assessing medically unwell patients who need a face-to-face assessment.

In a message from the Irish College of General Practitioners they were told to use telephone and video consultation where it is possible to deliver safe care.

They should limit social interaction in the practice as this represents the highest risk to health care workers.

Doctors should maintain the highest levels of infection prevention and control.

They need to avoid fatigue and allow adequate time when they need to see patients face-to-face.

They are warned that breaches in infection control happen when they are tired or rushed

“We all hope that in the coming months the recommended public health measures will be fully complied with and we manage to get this third wave under control,” the guidance says.

“Then we will soon be able to broaden the services we can provide safely.”

The doctors were told that efforts were underway to confirm when GPs themselves would be offered the Covid-19 vaccine.

