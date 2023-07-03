Surge in sales of battery electric vehicles

Motorists are already ordering their new cars for January – just as the year’s second number-plate phase gets into full swing.

Hyundai Ireland chief Stephen Gleeson said he was “surprised” at the volume of buyers getting their orders in six months in advance.

It comes as new SIMI figures for the first six months of this year showed new-car registrations are up 18.8pc to 77,488 on 2022.

Sales in June soared by 39pc (to 2,944) partly because the scarcity of models is now less acute, pent-up demand is being reduced and people want to avail of the full €5,000 SEAI grant before it was reduced. Consumer confidence also appears to be running high.

The most startling figures for last month came from the surge in new BEVs (battery electric vehicles) registrations. According to the official SIMI figures, there were 1,441 new BEVs registered compared with 188 in June 2022 – a huge lift of 666.49pc.

That boosted the total number of BEVs registered so far this year to 14,307 which is a 69.39pc increase on the corresponding period for last year.

All of which means that BEVs, plug-in hybrids and ordinary hybrids continued to increase the proportion of sales against conventional internal combustion engine (ICE) models.

Their combined market share (year to date) is now 43.63pc while petrol models still represent 31.85pc of cars bought. Diesel is down to 21.87pc.

Indeed, it would appear that battery electric vehicles, on 18.46pc share, are now outselling hybrid (17.37pc) and plug-in hybrids (7.80pc) – a strong indication of how quickly the volumes are increasing on the BEV front.

SIMI director general Brian Cooke, said that while year to date new car registrations are still 4pc behind pre-Covid levels in 2019, the gap is closing every month.

The fulfilment of 2022 orders and improved new vehicle supply are contributing to the gap being rapidly narrowed. The June electric car boost in sales is also viewed as buyers wanting to avail of the full SEAI grant of €5,000, which has been reduced from July 1.

Despite the gradual lowering of the grant, Mr Cooke said there is still a “significant basket of incentive” for EV buyers. They include ongoing purchase and home charger grant support, VRT relief for many EVs, as well as low annual road tax.

Mr Cooke added: “These supports, along with an increasing number of EV models coming to market, should ensure strong new-car activity as we enter the 232 registration plate sales period.

“Going forward we need to maintain these incentives as well as an attractive BIK incentive for businesses, if we want to build on the momentum that is clearly there in the EV market.”

The top selling car brands this year are: 1. Toyota, Volkswagen, Hyundai, Skoda and Kia.

The Top-Five models are: 1. The Hyundai Tucson, 2. Kia Sportage, 3. Toyota Corolla, 4.Toyota Yaris Cross, 5.Volkswagen ID.4.

The top selling car and EV last month was the Tesla Model Y.

Meanwhile, used imports are up 3.81pc so far this year.