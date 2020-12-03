Surge in house prices to be fuelled by pandemic savings

Potential buyers have managed to save more money for a house deposit during lockdown.

Property prices are set to be pushed up further as would-be buyers have been able to put aside more money during the pandemic.

While some households have suffered greatly from the financial impact of Covid, the shutdown in spending means that others have been able to save . Irish savers now have €123bn on deposit.

There were record mortgage approvals in October, driven by first-time buyers seeking homes.

House hunters already face the challenge of a lack of supply which has been exacerbated by construction work slowing down or stopping altogether during lockdown.

Now research by property website MyHome.ie suggests that 58pc of prospective homebuyers have been able to save more money for a deposit since the virus emerged in March.

Meanwhile, 41pc of respondents to the survey agreed that the home-buying market is more competitive now than it was before the pandemic. Just 17pc disagree with this statement.

Just one in five believe that property prices will fall significantly – by more than 5pc – in the coming year.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin admitted that the potential impact of these trends on the housing market would have to be assessed.

“Covid has created a situation which will ultimately have an impact on housing,” Mr Martin told the Dáil.

“There has been an enormous increase in household savings throughout the country because of the impact of the crisis on spending in the economy during the past nine months. That is being evaluated in terms of its potential impacts on the market over the coming year.”

