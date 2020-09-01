Surge in demand for forensic science and State Pathologist services

DEMAND for the State's forensic science service surged by almost a quarter over two years, the Cabinet has been told.

The number of cases dealt with by the Office of the State Pathologist grew by 28pc over the same period.

Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) provides services to the criminal justice system.

Its 2019 annual report shows it was used on 18,750 occasions in 2019, a rise of 23pc from 2017.

Drugs and Toxicology cases made up nearly 10,500 of these, followed by more than 6,700 DNA cases.

FSI is also responsible for the DNA database which helped in more than 1,000 cases last year.

Since 2019 it has been exchanging profiles with other European Countries under the Prüm Treaty.

This started with Austria last October.

Unidentified crime stains from the Irish database were searched against the Austrian database, and vice versa.

By the end of the year, 17 crime stains in Ireland were matched to individuals on the Austrian database including profiles from two sexual assaults, a fraud case and 14 burglaries or thefts. Seven Austrian crime stains matched reference profiles on the Irish database.

FSI is also currently live-sharing DNA profiles with the Netherlands, Latvia, and the UK.

There are now more than 38,700 DNA profiles on Ireland's database.

The 2019 annual report of the DNA Database System Oversight Committee says that 43pc of crime scene samples uploaded to the database are now linked to a person.

Meanwhile the Office of the State Pathologist - which performs post mortem examinations - dealt with 335 cases last year, an increase from 286 in 2018 and 261 in 2017.

The majority - 188 - were cases where foul play is suspected - so-called State cases.

