Surfers get up close and personal to giant sharks

Gentle giants: Tom Gillespie with one of the group of basking sharks he and friend Ray O’Foghlu came across on a ‘magical’ encounter off the coast of Co Clare

Two surfers have captured a "magical" moment on camera after swimming alongside up to 20 basking sharks off the coast of Kilkee in Co Clare.

Friends Tom Gillespie (34) and Ray O'Foghlu (36) were surfing early on Saturday morning when they swam alongside the basking sharks.

The pair managed to capture amazing video footage which has since been viewed more than 80,000 times on Tom's Instagram account.

Tom, a PhD student in environmental economics in NUIG, said: "It was magical. I've swam with dolphins a couple of times but this was unlike anything I've experienced before.

"We are so lucky living so close to the sea, that we see wildlife in the ocean.

"But I've never been so close to basking sharks and I've never seen so many in the sea together.

"It's something that will stay with me for the rest of my life."

Tom and Ray, who works for An Taisce, made sure to keep back from the basking sharks.

"We got close enough to see them but we wanted to keep a distance too, to not disturb them," Tom said.

"We managed to get a good shot with the GoPro but we ensured social distancing," he joked.

The friends estimated there were around 20 basking sharks in the water at the time, though they swam apart.

The creatures are the second largest living shark after the whale shark. They can range in size from six to eight metres.

Despite their appearance, the sharks only have small, hooked teeth of around 5mm to 6mm.

They are not threatening to humans and feast on crustaceans with their mouths wide open as they slowly swim through the ocean at around 2mph.

"They don't have any teeth, they eat plankton, so unless you look like those, you're OK," said Tom.

"We're surfers, so we know the coast like the back of our hands and we just took a notion to see if we could get close enough to see the sharks.

"You'd see a basking shark occasionally but it was just so rare to see so many together.

"It sounds intimidating, but it wasn't."

