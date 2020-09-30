Supreme Court discusses report on Woulfe’s attendance at ‘Golfgate’ dinner

The Supreme Court met today to discuss a report on the attendance Mr Justice Seamus Woulfe at the controversial Oireachtas Golf Society dinner in August.

The report, compiled by former Chief Justice Susan Denham, is expected to have a major bearing on whether Mr Justice Woulfe can hold on to his position on the Supreme Court.

To date, he has resisted suggestions he should resign over his attendance at the event, which was held in breach of pandemic regulations on indoor gatherings.

In a statement, the court confirmed its member had met to consider the document today and decided to forward it to the Judicial Council, a new body which will soon have powers to investigate and deal with alleged misconduct by judges.

“The Supreme Court has sent the report to the Judicial Council to enable the council to consider publishing the report in furtherance of its statutory function of maintaining confidence in the judiciary,” the statement said.

The report is expected to be published later this week.

Mr Justice Woulfe was one of 81 people who attended the dinner in Clifden, Co Galway in breach of the Government’s regulations controlling indoor events during the Covid-19 pandemic.

A number of high-profile political figures resigned from their posts afterwards.

Ariculture Minister Dara Calleary resigned as a minister and as deputy leader of Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael Senator Jerry Buttimer resigned as Leas Cathaoirleach of the Seanad and EU Commissioner Phil Hogan also stepped down.

Mr Justice Woulfe apologised for attending the dinner, but has resisted called for his resignation.

In a statement at the time, the former attorney general said he was not aware in advance that there was to be a dinner after the golf outing.

The judge said that when he became aware, it was his understanding the organisers and the hotel had satisfied themselves they would be operating within public health guidelines.

Ms Justice Denham was subsequently asked by the Supreme Court to do a non-statutory report on the issue. The move was taken in the absence of any other mechanism for dealing with matters.

She was asked to consider whether he should have accepted the invitation to dinner, and whether he should, in all the circumstances, have left the hotel in the light of the situation prevailing.

Furthermore, she was asked to examine whether he should have attended the golf event without attending the dinner.

The former Chief Justice was also asked to consider whether there were any relevant codes of practice or guidelines and to make any recommendations in that regard which she considers appropriate.

