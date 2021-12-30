Supporters hold candlelit vigil to mark first anniversary of death of George Nkencho

Gloria and Grateful Nkencho at the vigil for their late brother George Nkencho at Blanchardstown Garda Station. Picture: Collins

Dozens of people braved the pelting rain this evening to take part in a candlelit vigil to mark the first anniversary of the death of George Nkencho.

The 27-year-old died outside his Dublin home in December 2020 after being shot multiple times by members of a Garda armed support unit while allegedly brandishing a knife.

He was suffering from mental health issues at the time.

Mr Nkencho's death is the subject of an investigation by the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) which is not yet complete.

Supporters, including human rights and civil liberties activists, friends and neighbours and members of the Nkencho family, walked from Blanchardstown village to the local Garda station, where Mr Nkencho’s sister and others addressed the crowd and called for a public inquiry into the tragedy.

People Before Profit TD Bríd Smith, who spoke at the event, told Independent.ie it was very unusual for gardaí to kill someone in the line of duty.

And she said the fact that the family is still awaiting a report on the killing by the garda watchdog, the Garda Siochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) a year later is unacceptable.

"The fact it’s taken a year is very shocking and painful to the family,” she said.

"I support the family’s call for a public inquiry,” she added.

In a statement on the first anniversary of his death, the Nkencho family described a "catastrophic year".

"What happened to George should never have happened.

"Whatever George did, he should be alive today," they said.

They also expressed disappointment that the GSOC investigation has not completed and called for a public inquiry into the killing.

"From the outset, our family has called for a public inquiry that would have the transparency, resources and power to get to the truth of what happened and why George was brutally shot dead within minutes on our doorstep, rather than the talking he so clearly needed," they said.

"This is the first black person to be killed by the gardaí.

"How this is investigated and dealt with will set the tone for how gardaí deal with vulnerable people or minorities.

"If the gardaí responsible for the death of our son and brother aren't held to account, it will have repercussions for how minorities view the Irish state and police."

Mr Nkencho was armed with a knife and had been involved in an earlier incident at a shop in Hartstown before being followed by gardaí to nearby Clonee where he was shot in his front garden after his family had pleaded he be left alone.

Gardaí said they felt threatened when he refused to put down the knife and that attempts at non-lethal methods of disarming him had failed.

The Nkencho family has said he was suffering from mental illness.

A spokesman for GSOC said it had hoped to complete its investigation before the anniversary, but that it would not be possible and that it would take at least another six months.