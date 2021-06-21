Support line jammed with parents who can’t find summer camp place for child

Hundreds of parents have flooded a support phone line after they were unable to find a summer camp for their child, with a handful of existing places like gold dust.

Aileen Hickie, CEO of Parentline, said parents were really “struggling” due to the fact their children have had such limited lives in the past 15 months, since the start of the pandemic.

“We have taken hundreds of calls on this from parents,” Ms Hickie said.

“First of all, they were uncertain if summer camps were going ahead.

“And now we’re taking calls from parents disappointed their kids can’t get into the camps they applied to.

“Some applied too late (given the demand). There are a lot of busy working parents.

“Summer camps are something they want for their kids.

“The camps offer the companionship children need and might not have had for a long time, physical exercise, creativity and drama.

“For busy working parents, it’s the lifeline they need for their jobs and sanity.”

Many of the camps the Irish Independent researched are booked up and have been for a number of weeks but some organisations said they had put on extra camps to address the high demand.

StarCamp.ie runs programmes for children aged from four to 12 throughout the summer across 32 counties.

Owner Aideen O’Grady said she had intended to run 170 camps over the summer but due to “unprecedented demand” she has now planned 250 camps.

Ms O’Grady, who lives in Carrigaline, Co Cork, said: “We have literally just launched 80 more camps due to the demand.

“A lot of the camps we had organised were full last week.

“We went back to venues, increased space or booked another day,” she said.

“It’s literally to do with the fact that no one is going on holidays. Kids need somewhere to go.

“Children have never needed a positive time more than they do now. They’ve been cocooned into themselves.

“We get them out into a public space, teach them magic, comedy, all fun activities, and there’s fairies and teddy bears’ picnics for the little children.

“This year, we’re putting an extra positive spin on it, it’s all about kindness, fun, laughter.”

Currently, the Kellogg’s GAA Cúl camps are 70pc booked but the organisation said “week by week, further camps are coming on board”.

The SurfMayo summer camp is also fully booked, but the company has opened up spaces during afternoon lessons, which cater for families and children. However, these are rapidly filling up too.

Meanwhile, the School of Archaeology has also sold out most of its camps but it has a “handful” of places left.

Commercial archaeologist Mark Kelly, who runs the camps, said: “The majority of camps are pretty much sold out. It’s been much, much busier this year.

“We had to put on extra locations and we would put camps in numerous locations but we just don’t have the staff.

“We’ve noticed a pent-up demand. Parents want to get the kids out due to the pandemic and children have not been able to do a lot.”

Ógras Irish language summer camps run across the country in July, and most of its places are booked up too.

However, there are a “few” spaces left in some of the Leinster camps.

“There’s been quite a lot of demand,” Amie Ní Bhriain, youth and development officer, said.

The camps are popular because children not only get an opportunity to learn Irish but also take part in sports, games and a trip is also planned.