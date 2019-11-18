Support for priest after Quinn letter to Vatican
A group of priests has praised the courage shown by Fr Oliver O'Reilly, about whom businessman Seán Quinn has complained to the Vatican.
The show of support by the Association of Catholic Priests (ACP) in Ireland comes as it was revealed Mr Quinn has complained to Church leaders about comments made by the Cavan priest in a homily after the savage kidnapping and torture of Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH) executive Kevin Lunney.
The 'Sunday Independent' revealed that the former billionaire wrote on October 21 to Apostolic Nuncio to Ireland Archbishop Jude Thaddeus Okolo, Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin, as well as Cardinal Marc Ouellet, a Canadian prelate, and Cardinal Beniamino Stella.
He sent a copy of the letter to Fr O'Reilly and to the Administrator of the Diocese of Kilmore, Monsignor Liam Kelly.
In the letter, Mr Quinn described himself as "a lifelong practising Catholic and a native of Ballyconnell" and said he and his family were now victims of "a campaign of public vilification in our own locality on entirely false allegations".
"Fr O'Reilly has referred to the 'paymaster or paymasters' and 'godfather', making clear and false references to me. In subsequent media interviews, Fr O'Reilly stated that 'the dogs in the street' knows who the paymaster was to whom he referred."
The letter continues: "I have spoken in person both to Fr O'Reilly and to Monsignor Kelly to ask them to end and correct this campaign of vilification against me from the public and in the media. But a culture of clericalism and clerical unaccountability seems to stand in the way."
Courage
In a statement last night, the ACP, which represents over 1,000 priests, said it supported Fr O'Reilly and the position he has adopted in relation to the attack on Mr Lunney.
"We admire his courage in speaking the truth in a very difficult situation," it said.
Fr Roy Donovan of the ACP leadership told the Irish Independent: "Priests feel for Oliver, they feel he has been attacked totally unfairly. They feel for somebody like him given his age and that he lives alone - this makes him extra vulnerable.
"He should at this stage be enjoying the good will of so many parishioners and not drawing all this extra trouble on himself. He works very hard like many priests and lives a full life. He could have kept quiet and said nothing but announcing the Gospel requires prophetic stances - doing the truth as one's conscience demands.
"It is a heavy burden to carry - speaking out and doing the truth. I think he has the support of every priest in the country."
Irish Independent