Supervisor greeting employee with ‘hey beautiful’ and a worker pulling down a colleague’s trousers were among incidents of sexual harassment reported in offices

The number of calls related to sexual harassment increased from 444 to 720 last year. Stock image

A worker pulling down a colleague’s trousers as “a joke” was among incidents of sexual harassment reported to a human resources consultancy firm’s support helpline.

Peninsula Ireland says there has been a 62pc surge in such cases described to staff since thousands of workers returned to the office following the pandemic.

A spokesperson said the number of calls related to sexual harassment increased from 444 to 720 last year. She said there are currently an average 60 calls a month on the issue, compared with 20 to 25 in previous years.

She said the incident where the worker pulled down a colleague’s trousers led to the other employee leaving work and filing a complaint.

Following a disciplinary hearing, the employee involved was dismissed.

In another call, it was reported that a manager had regularly leaned over an employee at their desk and rubbed their arm.

“The employee was uncomfortable and raised a complaint, stating they were too nervous to approach their manager directly,” said Peninsula Ireland.

It said they made a complaint, which was upheld following an investigation and the manager resigned.

In another instance, dignity and respect at work training was given to employees at a firm after a supervisor greeted a worker with “hey beautiful” and “good morning gorgeous” every morning.

“This made the employee uncomfortable as the supervisor did not greet other employees in the same way,” said Peninsula Ireland.

“The supervisor didn’t realise they had done anything wrong and was upset that their actions had caused distress, but the complaint was upheld.”

Moira Grassick, chief operating officer at Peninsula Ireland, said sexual harassment related calls are now in the company’s top five “areas of concern” for the first time.

“The last few weeks have seen a surge in the number of calls from clients around sexual harassment in the workplace,” she said.

She said the reasons are far-reaching, but a common denominator may be the phased move back to the office following three-years of pandemic-induced remote working.

“Since early 2020, many workers in Ireland have carried out their roles from their own homes,” she said.

“And whilst video calls and chat functions have been a useful replacement for in-person interaction, now that we’re starting to see more and more companies move back to being fully site-based, it appears to be bringing about challenges in the way that colleagues interact with each other.”

She said there may be a need for some employees to become reacquainted with appropriate standards of workplace behaviour.

Ms Grassick recommended that employers circulate handbooks outlining what is considered unacceptable behaviour.

“In addition, it’s beneficial to supplement policies with management training so that line managers can confidently, sensitively, and appropriately manage any instances of complaints being raised about harassment, sexual or otherwise,” she said.

“Whether or not a person is acting with intent is irrelevant. If their actions are causing upset or discomfort to another employee then it is inappropriate, and the behaviour needs to be addressed. Likewise, the gender of either party involved is irrelevant.”

She said failure to follow a full and fair procedure will be considered if a case reaches court and could result in an employer being found “vicariously liable”.