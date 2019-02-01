SuperValu supermarket are recalling a batch of its own brand Fruit and Fibre cereal due to the "possible presence of insects in a small number of packs".

SuperValu recall own brand cereal due to 'possible presence of insects'

The supermarket issued an alert through the Food Safety Authority of Ireland today, saying the recall is a precautionary measure.

The product is the SuperValu own brand Fruit and Fibre, 750g pack with a 'best before' date of July 31, 2019.

Their warning reads; "As a precautionary measure, SuperValu is recalling the above batch of its Fruit and Fibre cereal, due to the possible presence of insects in a small number of packs.

"SuperValu is instructing its customers to return the affected products to its stores."

Speaking on RTE Radio One's News At One, Dr Pamela Byrne of the FSAI said the supermarket followed up on complaints they had received from a number of customers.

"SuperValu are asking all customers who have been affected to bring their products back to the store for a refund," Dr Byrne said.

"They have followed up on the complaints, going further to investigate how these insects got into these packs.

"It is as a precautionary measure.

"It is great that they have taken the initiative to recall the product and we are delighted they informed us," she added.

Online Editors