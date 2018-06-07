Supervalu and Centra recall outdoor furniture set due to glass safety risk

Supervalu and Centra stores have recalled an outdoor furniture set due to fears the glass could break after assembly.

The voluntary recall was issued for the Culciata brand 8-piece steel and textile set.

A notice posted on the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission website states "the established safety risk is a defect that may cause the glass to fail and break after assembly." Anyone who bought the affected product will be offered a full refund and can arrange to have the furniture set collected from their homes.

The article number for the set is STDRBL294 and the SKU number 123564. "The Customer Care line will facilitate collection of the unit from your home and arrange a full refund," the statement reads.

Meanwhile, Volkswagen has issued a recall on more than 100 passenger models due to a headrest safety issue. The car manufacturer has recalled 121 vehicles in Ireland including Golf, Caddy, Passat and Touran models.

"The established safety risk is that a defective fastening of the crash-active headrest in the vehicles affected may cause the front part of the headrest not to become locked in the final position," according to the CCPC. "In the event of an accident, the headrest may become detached from the back of the seat, increasing the risk of injury to the person occupying the seat."

Volkswagen will be writing directly to the registered vehicle owners affected.

Online Editors