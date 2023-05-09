Supermarkets to be challenged over soaring food prices in new Government dossier

Move to put pressure on retailers amid public backlash over supermarket inflation

A meeting will be held with major supermarkets to discuss concerns over food prices in Ireland (Julien Behal/PA) — © Julien Behal

A dossier on over-inflated food prices is being compiled by the Government to present to supermarket chains accused of gouging their customers.

Retail Business Minister of State Neale Richmond tasked his officials with examining complaints from TDs, both government and opposition, and constituents about food prices in their local supermarkets.

The Government has grown increasingly concerned about the failure of major retailers to lower their prices as record levels of inflation started to drop in recent months.

They are now moving to put pressure on retailers to reduce prices as public backlash over supermarket inflation heightens.

Mr Richmond brought forward a meeting of the Retail Forum by seven weeks so he can outline his concerns about the continued high price of groceries despite the reduction in inflation.

Yesterday, the Fine Gael minister said the Government did not want to introduce price caps and would prefer to engage with the supermarkets on a pathway for reducing prices over the coming weeks.

“This is about Government clearly working with the retailers, with the food producers, with the consumer advocacy bodies and the experts to make sure that the costs that consumers pay in the supermarket are reasonable and realistic,” Mr Richmond told RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland.

“We fully expect to see prices coming down. We can get prices down, particularly on the staple necessary goods. The private sector has to step up to the plate on this,” he added. Mr Richmond will tell retailers and their representative groups tomorrow that he expects to see prices reduced significantly across the board over the coming weeks.

He will tell them he wants to see progress on price reductions by June 17, when the Retail Forum was originally due to meet.

The Government is following the example of France where retailers agreed to begin the process of reducing food costs between now and June.

Voters are inundating their local TDs with correspondence about the price of their weekly shop.

The Dáil regularly hears contributions from politicians about the impact of the cost of living on constituents.

Central to the Government’s concern is the fact grocery inflation is at 16pc while general inflation peaked at 9pc, is currently at 7pc and is expected to fall to around to 4.5pc.

The retail sector has also been supported by State interventions during the spike in energy costs.

However, supermarket chains argued they still have high costs related to transporting and storing goods for which they were not compensated by the Government’s support scheme.

Supermarkets have also been hit by the rising interest rates on lending as the European Central Bank (ECB) introduced a series of rises.

Mr Richmond will point to profits made by some food producers such as Aurivo, the owner of Connacht Gold butter, whose profits increased by more than 41pc – despite rising inflation.

Meanwhile, the Government is also monitoring price rises to ensure cartel behaviour is not taking place among the big retailers.

Government sources would like the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) to look into food prices.

A number of retailers reduced the price of milk almost simultaneously two weeks ago, which led to Labour Party TD Ged Nash calling for the consumer watchdog to investigate.