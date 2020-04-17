| 3.6°C Dublin

Supermarket sweep for easy-to-make healthy dinners

Want to reduce your trips to the shops and still eat healthy meals? Take dietitian Orla Walsh's shopping list for two week's of easy-to-make healthy dinners

During this challenging time, certain foods can be hard to come by. For this reason, and to follow a more sustainable diet, it's important to focus on foods with a longer shelf life, as well as those that are in season. This will also help you to visit your local shop less, reducing your need to leave your home.

Foods that are frozen are a nutritious, convenient and often more affordable choice. Due to the longer shelf life and using what you need, they can help reduce food waste and be a more sustainable option. Another option is fruit and vegetables in a tin or jar. They too can be a nutritious option. However, it's important to watch out for added ingredients, including salt and sugar.

For fresh fruit and vegetables, focusing on in-season produce that is grown in Ireland can help reduce greenhouse gas emissions from food. Fruits and vegetables that are in season at the moment include leeks, pak choi, spinach, lettuce, cucumbers, scallions, peppers and tomatoes, purple sprouting broccoli, cabbage, carrots, cauliflower, kale, mushrooms, onions, parsnips, potatoes, rhubarb, swedes and radish.