Supermarket price war ramps up, with further falls expected in the cost of grocery staples

Farmers’ groups worry over who will foot the bill for price cuts

Consumers are set to see the prices of grocery staples such as milk and butter fall further, as big retailers continue their price war.

Price cuts are being passed on to consumers as supermarket chains battle to maintain their market share by cutting the cost of dairy products.

They are also cutting prices for consumers in reaction to falls globally in commodity prices.

But the price war that has broken out on milk and butter comes at a time when grocery price inflation has been at record levels.

Supermarkets are keen to target consumers who are visiting for smaller, more regular shopping trips – hence the focus on staples.

Professor Michael Wallace of UCD, an expert in farm economics, said Irish shoppers can expect to see more cuts in the prices of dairy products.

He said this was mainly due to a fall in global dairy commodity prices, such as fertiliser and feed inputs.

There was an undersupply of commodities last year, but now we are seeing the opposite. And demand weakened last year.

“We are seeing some excess in commodity supply in world markets, putting downward pressure on prices.”

Prof Wallace said this will lead to further falls in farm-gate prices, translating into more price cuts for dairy products – and also in bread.

“This will feed into further reductions in fresh milk and butter prices for consumers,” he said.

But farmers have reacted furiously, questioning if they were expected to take the financial hit from the lower prices in the aisles.

Professor of Economics at DCU Edgar Morgenroth said consumers were benefiting from very strong competition among supermarket chains.

The academics were reacting to the announcements by three supermarkets who all said they will cut the price of butter.

Tesco was first to say it would reduce the price of its own-brand butter by 40c.

A 454g (one pound) pack of the supermarket’s own-label product will now be priced at €2.99. Asked whether the shop or the suppliers were taking the hit on the price cut, the supermarket said: “Tesco is investing in this price reduction.”

A similar packet of butter from Lidl will also drop in price from €3.39 to €2.99.

And Aldi and SuperValu also announced that it is cutting the price of its own-brand butter, again by 40c.

However, the cut comes after a period of price hikes – where a year’s supply of butter for a household buying one 454g packet a week has shot up by €63.

Aurivo, the owner of Connacht Gold butter, saw a 41.2pc boost in operating profits last year to €17.8m, despite “significant” cost inflation.

The firm’s record performance comes despite paying record high milk prices to farmers last year of 61.4c a litre. This is a rise of 51pc on what it paid in 2021.

A string of government ministers, including Finance Minister Michael McGrath, have called on grocery suppliers and energy providers to cut their prices to reflect the fall in input costs.

The milk and butter price cuts come as the European Central Bank (ECB) is set to announce its seventh interest rate rise, making it more expensive for first-time buyers and those who have yet to lock in to fixed rates.

Grocery price inflation may have slowed for the first time in two years, but prices are still rising in double digits.

Shoppers in Irish supermarkets paid 16.6pc more for goods in the 12 weeks to mid-April, compared with the same period last year, according to research group Kantar.

The Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA) called on corporate retailers to confirm that reductions in the price they charge for milk and butter will be “entirely” funded out of their own margins, and will not be passed back to their supplier co-ops.

It said last year farmers received on average around 60c a litre of milk supplied.

So far this year, the price paid to farmers has fallen by at least 15c a litre.

ICMSA president Pat McCormack questioned what he described as the obvious targeting of two key indigenous food products, produced to the highest standards by Irish farmers, now facing production costs higher than the price they will receive.

The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) called for the immediate establishment of a food regulator, in the wake of the price cuts to dairy products.​