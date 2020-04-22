Supermacs to reopen with limited services in three outlets today with a further 12 to reopen on Friday

Irish fast food chain Supermacs will reopen three of its outlets today with limited services.

Three outlets will reopen today with drive through, delivery and drive and collect only services available at restaurants in Headford Road, Tuam Road and in Newcastle.

This is part of a phased out reopening and a further 12 restaurants will reopen on Friday.

“The outlets will open on a phased basis in locations where the company can provide hot cooked meals to the public while fully implementing government guidelines regarding social distancing for our staff and customers,” reads a statement from the franchise.

It added that safety of staff and customers is “paramount”.

Read More

All services will be contactless, with card payment only permitted.

Staff will also have dedicated work stations and delivery driver working areas, with gloves and masks provided for all staff.

Temperatures of staff will be monitored at the beginning of each shift and dedicated drive and collect points, as well as delivery and collection bags, will be in place.

The statement added that since closing on March 26, “systems and processes” have been developed in order to reopen where “safety, wellbeing and standards are not compromised”.

Online Editors