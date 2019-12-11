Supermac's founder hits out at €380,000 cost of defending injury claims

Supermac's founder Pat McDonagh has criticised the "astronomical" cost of defending personal injury cases after the company racked up more than €380,000 in legal costs fighting eight claims.

Four of the cases were dismissed, two were withdrawn in court, one was settled for €9,000 while a claimant was awarded €26,250 damages in another.

But while there was €35,250 paid out in awards, the legal cost of defending the eight claims was far greater.

In one case which was defended in Tullamore Civil Circuit Court, Supermac's paid €101,508 in legal costs after three personal injury claims were settled for a total of €9,000. The claims were brought after a hot plate shattered at the Obama Plaza in Moneygall, Co Offaly. The plaintiff claimed shards of glass entered her eye and said her two children suffered emotional distress after witnessing the incident.

