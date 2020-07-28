Super junior ministers hand back €16k top up to the state - but still get €10k allowance each

The three super junior ministers at the centre of the €16,288 top up controversy have agreed to gift back the allowance to the State.

The have agreed to combine the two existing allowances together and divided it between the three of them which means they will each receive a top up of €10,858.

The Cabinet members at the centre of the controversy are Chief Whip Jack Chambers, Minister of State for Roads Hildegarde Naughton and Minister of State for Bio Diversity Pippa Hackett.

The announcement follows public outrage over the Government fast-tracking legislation through the Dáil to increase the number of allowances paid to super junior ministers from two to three.

TDs from Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party face a wave of backlash after rushing the change to legislation through the Dáil the day after they announced cuts to the pandemic unemployment payment.

Online Editors