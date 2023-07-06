‘Super fan’ Jim going Down Under to see Girls in Green make history at World Cup

Jim Ryan with some of the memorabilia from his five decades of sporting tours

An Irish football ‘super fan’, who has spent over €500,000 in supporting the Green Army over the past five decades, says he cannot wait to travel to Australia to cheer on the Irish women’s team as they make World Cup history.

Retired garda Jim Ryan will travel to Australia next week to cheer on the Girls in Green as they compete for the first time in the Fifa Women’s World Cup.

Ireland will play group matches in Sydney, Perth and Brisbane from July 20 – and Jim said the excitement reminds him of Euro ’88 and Italia ’90 when Jack Charlton’s sides made Irish sporting history.

“It is a bit of an adventure,” Jim said. “It is wonderful to see an Irish side make sporting history, and we are all hoping that they can qualify from the group and make it into the knock-out stages of the tournament.”

Jim said he believes Ireland will prove one of the “dark horses” of the tournament – and have the potential to go very far.

Sinead Kissane introduces the Ireland squad bidding for World Cup glory

The Corkman has spent more than €500,000 over the past five decades following his beloved Green Army.

He was at the 1988 European Championships in Germany, the 1990 World Cup finals in Italy, the 1994 World Cup finals in the US, the 2002 World Cup finals in Korea and Japan, the 2012 European Championships in Poland and Ukraine, and the 2016 European Championships in France.

His passion for Irish sport is such that he was even the focus of a special exhibition at Blackpool Library in Cork city in 2015, where his collection of memorabilia, tickets and jerseys was put on public display.

Jim doesn’t drink, smoke or gamble – but has an incredible passion for Irish sport, ranging from football to GAA and from athletics to boxing.

He attended his first All-Ireland hurling final in 1966, and since then he has made it to three Olympic Games, three World Cup finals, three European Championship finals and an estimated 1,000-plus football matches.​

His first away international was in 1976 when the Ireland of Liam Brady, Steve Heighway and John Giles took on Kevin Keegan’s England at Wembley stadium in a 1-1 draw. “It’ll tell you how long ago it was – it was David O’Leary’s debut for Ireland that night,” Jim said.

His 100th Ireland away international was a friendly against Nigeria played at Craven Cottage in London.

Jim has now attended a total of 142 Ireland away matches – and his one major complaint is how the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) and Fifa treat such loyal fans.

“I rang the FAI once about match tickets, and they told me that I wasn’t on their computer – that they knew nothing about me. That was after 40 years of supporting the team around the world,” he said.

As for Fifa, he said the switch to technology has left older fans with major difficulties.

“I have an old Nokia phone – I don’t have a smartphone. I grew up in an era when a ticket was something paper that you held in your hand. It is all accounts and e-tickets now.

“Fifa has made it very difficult for fans who want to stay on for the latter stages of tournaments – and who want to buy or swap tickets with other fans,” he said.

He was there to cheer Ray Houghton’s winning header against England at the Euro ’88 finals in Germany.

Jim was present for the one and only Northern Ireland-Republic of Ireland football select when a Shamrock Rovers XI featuring Johnny Giles, Martin O’Neill and Pat Jennings took on the mighty Brazilians in 1973.

He was also there in Sydney in 2000 to see Sonia O’Sullivan clinch an Olympic medal – and was also present in London in 2012 as Katie Taylor made sporting history by winning a boxing gold for Ireland.

Jim admits that his true passions are GAA and football.

The retired garda, who served in Cavan, Dublin and Cork, admitted his sporting memories are priceless.

“The only place I would be reluctant to go back to would be Russia and that was only down to the threat posed to fans by the hooligans and thugs out there. The atmosphere was really threatening.

“But I’m really looking forward to Australia and I think the atmosphere will be a bit like the early World Cup finals. It is a bit of a dream come true to be able to travel there and cheer on an Irish team.”

Jim only missed one competitive away match since 1975 which was Russia in September 2011.

“I made up my mind I just didn’t want to go – I’d been to Russia for matches several times over the years. I didn’t like the atmosphere – and while nothing ever happened to me, I know a few Irish fans that got badly beaten up for just being in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Jim reckons that the total mileage he clocked up over the years in following the Green Army would probably equate to a return trip to the Moon.

He said he has no idea how much he has spent on his soccer travels but agrees it is probably more than €500,000 when everything is taken into account.

“But you keep the memories long after you’ve forgotten the cost.

"Some people spend a lot more sitting in the pub between drink and cigarettes,” he said.