Super Bowl Halftime Show: Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J Blige and Kendrick Lamar to collaborate for next year’s showpiece

Dr Dre and Snoop Dogg will be joined by Eminem, Mary J Blige and Kendrick Lamar for the Halftime Show. Photo: Getty Images.

Five of the world’s most renowned rap and hip-hop stars will take the stage together for the first time to play during the Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2022.

The show, organised by Pepsi, the NFL and Jay Z’s Roc Nation, will see Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J Blige and Kendrick Lamar perform the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, February 13, 2022.

With many of the superstars making their name in Los Angleles, the show will hold a special significance for the greater Los Angeles community, as they host the Super Bowl for the first time in nearly 30 years.

Collectively, these artists have been awarded 43 Grammys and have created 22 Number One Billboard albums, a statement from the NFL confirmed.

"The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career," said Dr Dre.

"I'm grateful to JAY-Z, Roc Nation, the NFL, and Pepsi as well as Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J Blige and Kendrick Lamar for joining me in what will be an unforgettable cultural moment."

Jay-Z described the lineup as “history in the making."

"On February 13, 2022, at the Super Bowl LVI in Inglewood, CA, in the new SoFi Stadium, Dr Dre, a musical visionary from Compton, Snoop Dogg, an icon from Long Beach and Kendrick Lamar, a young musical pioneer in his own right, also from Compton, will take center field for a performance of a lifetime.

"They will be joined by the lyrical genius, Eminem and the timeless Queen, Mary J Blige. This is the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show. This is history in the making,” Jay-Z said.

While fans of five of the most revered artists in hip-hop will be excited by the collaboration, the show will only last 12 minutes, but will be talked about for weeks in advance and afterwards as it is viewed by hundreds of millions worldwide.

Last year, 104m people in the US alone tuned in to watch The Weeknd perform, while Katy Perry holds the record with 118m American viewers tuning in for her 2015 show.



