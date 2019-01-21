Super blood wolf moon stuns star gazers lucky enough to avoid cloud

Skygazers lucky enough to be under clear skies have been treated to the astronomical spectacle of a "super blood wolf moon".

Skygazers lucky enough to be under clear skies have been treated to the astronomical spectacle of a "super blood wolf moon".

The rare phenomenon, caused in part by a lunar eclipse, makes the surface of the moon appear a reddish hue while seeming brighter and closer to earth than normal.

Astronomers had encouraged people to take a day off school or work if necessary, to be able to be awake see the eclipse.

Editor of Astronomy Ireland magazine, David Moore, said: "Irish people will not see an eclipse this good again until October 2032 so we want everyone to stay up late, or get up early and witness one of the most spectacular sights in nature."

The "super blood wolf moon" is seen during a lunar eclipse in Nice, France, January 21, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

There were spectacular views of the moon around the world including in France, Spain and Australia.

But some parts of Ireland were covered by cloud on Monday morning.

A super blood wolf moon occurs when a blood moon and supermoon occur simultaneously and was best seen just after 5am, providing clouds did not obstruct the view.

The optimum viewing time was at around 5.12am when the eclipse was at its peak.

Astronomers are particularly interested in this year's blood moon as it is the last of its kind for two years.

"We're going into this unusual lull in total lunar eclipses over the next couple of years," explained Tom Kerss, an astronomer from the Royal Observatory Greenwich.

"So this is a really good one to catch as it's going to be a long time before you catch another one like this, we will have other lunar eclipses, we just won't have anything quite as spectacular until May 2021."

Online Editors