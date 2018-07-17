Grey skies may rest heavy on the horizon, but thankfully the good weather is set to make a comeback in some parts of the country this weekend.

Sunshine is on the horizon - but not all of us will see it

There has been some much-needed rain in the past few days after almost 40 days of dry weather.

However, according to Met Éireann, the east and south of the country will be drier and sunnier this coming weekend, with temperatures set to rise to 25C.

Sun worshippers are being warned that the blue skies will be fleeting, and it will be followed by a return to the more traditional Irish summer.

Met Éireann forecaster Liz Gavin said the week ahead will be mainly dry with a risk of isolated showers.

"As we go later into the week temperatures will start to climb, particularly in the east and south of the country.

"Thursday and Friday will be cloudy with light rain and drizzle, but overall it'll be dry," she said.

"Temperatures for the weekend will again be warmer with patches of sunny intervals.

"However, it won't be wall-to-wall sunshine like we experienced during the last few weeks."

Despite the rain and cloudy conditions, Ireland is still in the middle of the most serious drought since 1976 - with indications it could be the worst since the 1880s.

Experts pointed out that Ireland didn't return to normal hydrology conditions after the 1976 drought until mid-1977.

