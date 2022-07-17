| 28.2°C Dublin

Sunshine and style for Irish Oaks festival at the Curragh

Danielle Gingell at the Curragh Expand
Isa and Kai Pierrepoint Sheridan at the Curragh Expand

Suncream and ice-cream were in demand as racing fans enjoyed wall-to-wall sunshine at the Curragh Racecourse today.

Temperatures reached 27C for the Juddmonte Irish Oaks festival.

Magical Lagoon won for her trainer Jessica Harrington in the big race of the day.

Meanwhile off the track, broadcasters Marty Morrissey and Sinead Kennedy chose Danielle Gingell as the winner of the Barberstown Most Stylist competition. Danielle, a dog groomer from Claremorris, Co Mayo, wore a Self Portrait outfit which she teamed with her mother’s necklace and earrings.

Elsewhere, in one of the most exciting races on the card, amateur riders – including a garda, an osteopath and an insurance salesman among others – competed for glory in the Corinthian Challenge, a charity race that raises funds for the Irish Injured Jockeys Fund.

