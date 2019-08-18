THE good weather is set to make a return as temperatures are expected to reach up to 25C this week - but first we will have to endure more heavy rain showers.

THE good weather is set to make a return as temperatures are expected to reach up to 25C this week - but first we will have to endure more heavy rain showers.

Sunshine and showers: Heavy rain set to continue before temperatures reach up to 25C

It may still be August but the wintery conditions are set to continue for the coming days.

Met Éireann forecaster Liz Gavin said: “Overall this week there will be changeable spells of rain and showers.

“It’s changeable - early in the week temperatures are slightly below normal, with the temperature rising to above average towards the end of the week.”

Hurling fans going to the Kilkenny and Tipperary match in Croke Park today have been warned that there will be “some heavy spells” throughout the afternoon, with sunny intervals and a chance of thunder.

“Today and tomorrow, it will be a showery set-up, with temperatures between 15C and 19C,” the forecaster said.

“On Tuesday, we have a warm front pushing up leading to some outbreaks of rain,” said Ms Gavin. The day will be duller with temperatures of 17C to 20C and light to moderate breezes.

There will be no let-up on Wednesday with “more persistent and heavy spells of rain with fresh southern winds” and temperatures are expected to reach up to 19C.

The good news is that the mercury is set to soar again as August comes to a close.

Early indications suggest that while there may still be some showers, it will be warm and sunny for the weekend.

The forecaster said: “On Thursday, temperatures will start to increase but it won’t be completely dry. Friday is the driest of the days, with temperatures up to 25C.”

Online Editors